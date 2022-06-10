Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023: Kachikwu Beats Moghalu, Eight Others, Clinches ADC Presidential Ticket
News photo This Day  - James Sowole in Abeokuta and Ogheneuvde Oghwovoirole in Abuja The founder of Roots Television Nigeria, Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu has won the presidential primary election of the African Democratic Congre…

3 hours ago
Kachikwu beats Moghalu, Monye to win ADC presidential ticket The Guardian:
Kachikwu beats Moghalu, Monye to win ADC presidential ticket
Moghalu silent on future after losing ADC presidential ticket to Kachikwu Daily Post:
Moghalu silent on future after losing ADC presidential ticket to Kachikwu
Kachikwu beats Moghalu, others to clinch ADC Presidential ticket News Breakers:
Kachikwu beats Moghalu, others to clinch ADC Presidential ticket
2023: Moghalu, Monye Lose ADC Presidential Ticket To Dumebi Kachikwu Anaedo Online:
2023: Moghalu, Monye Lose ADC Presidential Ticket To Dumebi Kachikwu
2023: Moghalu Speaks On Next Move After Losing ADC Presidential Ticket Naija News:
2023: Moghalu Speaks On Next Move After Losing ADC Presidential Ticket


