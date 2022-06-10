Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mr Eazi unveils new short film ‘Legalize’ today
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - African music superstar Oluwatosin Ajibade, known as Mr Eazi, is inviting viewers into his creative process with ‘The Legalize art experience’, a new

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Mr Eazi Releases New Single The Guardian:
Mr Eazi Releases New Single 'Legalize'
Mr Eazi merges art, music in Legalize Art Experience film – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Mr Eazi merges art, music in Legalize Art Experience film – The Sun Nigeria
LISTEN: Mr Eazi Returns With New Single Not Just OK:
LISTEN: Mr Eazi Returns With New Single 'Legalize'
Mr Eazi drops new single Pulse Nigeria:
Mr Eazi drops new single 'Legalize'
Mr Eazi Releases New Single ‘Legalize’ News Breakers:
Mr Eazi Releases New Single ‘Legalize’


   More Picks
1 Soludo says 1,000 teachers sacked in Anambra were employed in hazy manner - Legit, 16 hours ago
2 Britney Spears' ex husband arrested after crashing her wedding (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 "I cook, I clean, I sabi nack" - Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday hails herself - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Actress Georgina Onuoha writes an open letter to her colleague, Yul Edochie, hours after he revealed marrying a 2nd wife brought him blessings - Instablog 9ja, 20 hours ago
5 Alleged N6bn Fraud: Nigerian Socialite, Mompha, Submitted Passport To Court, Travelled To Dubai With Another Passport —Anti-graft Agency, EFCC - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
6 Longest Reigning Nigerian Emir Ahmad Umar Dies At 93 (Photo) - Naija Loaded, 14 hours ago
7 Bola Tinubu pays Osinbajo a surprise visit, says they are like blood brothers (photos) - Olajide TV, 17 hours ago
8 Law firm to withhold salaries of staff who don?t have PVCs - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 Nigerians beat CBN restrictions, trade N78bn Bitcoin in three months - The Punch, 22 hours ago
10 Olubadan Elevates Ladoja, 4 Others To High Chiefs Today - Leadership, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info