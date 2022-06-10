Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AFCON 2023 qualifier: Osimhen reacts to Nigeria’s win over Sierra Leone
News photo Daily Post  - Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen has reacted to the team’s 2-1 win over Sierra Leone in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. The game was played at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja. Jonathan Morsay opened the scoring for the Leone Stars, before Alex ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Live Blogging: Nigeria Vs Sierra Leone – AFCON 2023 Qualifiers Complete Sports:
Live Blogging: Nigeria Vs Sierra Leone – AFCON 2023 Qualifiers
AFCON Qualifiers: Here Is The Final Score Of The Match; Nigeria Vs Sierra Leone Not Just OK:
AFCON Qualifiers: Here Is The Final Score Of The Match; Nigeria Vs Sierra Leone
Iwobi, Osimhen score as Nigeria beat S’Leone to begin AFCON qualifiers on bright note Ripples Nigeria:
Iwobi, Osimhen score as Nigeria beat S’Leone to begin AFCON qualifiers on bright note
Super Eagles Begin AFCON 2023 Qualifiers With Slim Win Over Sierra Leone The Dabigal Blog:
Super Eagles Begin AFCON 2023 Qualifiers With Slim Win Over Sierra Leone
AFCON 2023 qualifier: Osimhen reacts to Nigeria’s win over Sierra Leone Eco City Reporters:
AFCON 2023 qualifier: Osimhen reacts to Nigeria’s win over Sierra Leone


   More Picks
1 Soludo says 1,000 teachers sacked in Anambra were employed in hazy manner - Legit, 5 hours ago
2 Davido celebrates Sophia Momodu as she turns a year older - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 2022 Hajj : First flight of pilgrims from Maiduguri leaves for Saudi Arabia - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
4 Britney Spears' ex husband arrested after crashing her wedding (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 Nigerian govt blames ISWAP for church attack that killed 40 people in Owo - Ripples Nigeria, 24 hours ago
6 Peter Obi remains Labour Party presidential flag-bearer, says National Secretary - The Guardian, 4 hours ago
7 Longest Reigning Nigerian Emir Ahmad Umar Dies At 93 (Photo) - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
8 Bola Tinubu pays Osinbajo a surprise visit, says they are like blood brothers (photos) - Olajide TV, 7 hours ago
9 EFCC Arrests 140 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Ikorodu, Southwest Nigeria - Global Upfront, 22 hours ago
10 Peter Obi receives Labour party's certificate of return as its Presidential Candidate (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 37 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info