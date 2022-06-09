Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We're like blood brothers - Tinubu says as he visits Osinbajo after APC primary
Legit  - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday evening, June 9 visited Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock days after the APC primaries

1 Arsenal forward, Alexandre Lacazette re-signs for Lyon five years after leaving - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Reno Omokri calls out Pastor Tunde Bakare after he failed to secure a vote in APC presidential primary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 They are trying to use an Igbo man to scuttle the chances of another Igbo man - Daddy Showkey reacts to emergence of factional presidential candidate in Labour Party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 2023 presidency: What Tinubu’s emergence means for Nigeria – Tanko Yakasai - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 Kaduna train attack: Disregard reports of passengers' release ― Family - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
6 I'll move to Ghana if any of them wins: Charly Boy cancels Tinubu and Atiku - Legit, 21 hours ago
7 2022 Hajj : First flight of pilgrims from Maiduguri leaves for Saudi Arabia - Nigerian Tribune, 14 hours ago
8 Update: Nigerian lady who was allegedly pushed off 3-storey building in Libya dies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 Liverpool confirm departure of 6 players including Divock Origi and Sheyi Ojo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 INEC Announces Date For Submission Of Presidential Candidates, Running Mates - The Nigeria Lawyer, 20 hours ago
