News at a Glance
Unpaid Allowance: Protesting Workers Disrupt Activities at National Assembly
This Day
- Udora Orizu in Abuja The industrial action embarked upon by members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has entered day four as the protesters arrived the National Assembly co…
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
National Assembly workers resume protest over unpaid allowances
Nigerian Tribune:
Unpaid minimum wage: National assembly workers set for another strike
The Nation:
Workers continue siege to National Assembly over unpaid claims
The Eagle Online:
National Assembly workers resume protest over unpaid allowances
News Breakers:
National Assembly workers resume protest over unpaid allowances
Infotrust News:
National Assembly Workers Resume Protest Over Unpaid Allowances
More Picks
1
Arsenal forward, Alexandre Lacazette re-signs for Lyon five years after leaving -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Reno Omokri calls out Pastor Tunde Bakare after he failed to secure a vote in APC presidential primary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
They are trying to use an Igbo man to scuttle the chances of another Igbo man - Daddy Showkey reacts to emergence of factional presidential candidate in Labour Party -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
I'll move to Ghana if any of them wins: Charly Boy cancels Tinubu and Atiku -
Legit,
19 hours ago
5
2022 Hajj : First flight of pilgrims from Maiduguri leaves for Saudi Arabia -
Nigerian Tribune,
12 hours ago
6
Liverpool confirm departure of 6 players including Divock Origi and Sheyi Ojo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
7
"I'm proud of you" Dolapo Osinbajo hails her husband Yemi Osinbajo after he congratulated Tinubu on becoming the APC flagbearer -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
8
INEC Announces Date For Submission Of Presidential Candidates, Running Mates -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
19 hours ago
9
Subscribers of UBA $500m Eurobond Get Full Payment Upon Maturity -
Business Post Nigeria,
22 hours ago
10
Update: Nigerian lady who was allegedly pushed off 3-storey building in Libya dies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
