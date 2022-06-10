Post News
News at a Glance
Kidnapped NLC Vice Chairman’s brother found dead in Kogi
Daily Post
- The brother of Vice Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in Kogi State, Opaluwa Okpanachi who was kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Kogi has been found dead.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Police discover corpse of kidnapped brother of Kogi NLC vice-chairman
The News Guru:
Abducted NLC Vice Chairman’s brother found dead in Kogi
Tunde Ednut:
Police discover corpse of kidnapped brother of Kogi NLC vice-chairman
Within Nigeria:
Police discover corpse of kidnapped brother of Kogi NLC vice-chairman
Tori News:
Panic As Kidnapped NLC Vice Chairman’s Brother Is Found Dead In Kogi
More Picks
1
2023: You have one week to submit list of nominated candidates, INEC reminds political parties -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
2
Running mate: Atiku intensifies consultations, meets ex-PDP govs, ministers -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
3
Interpol’s Database Access: ICPC To Profile PEPs, Money Laundering Suspects – Owasanoye -
Julia Blaise Blog,
21 hours ago
4
I'll move to Ghana if any of them wins: Charly Boy cancels Tinubu and Atiku -
Legit,
24 hours ago
5
2022 Hajj : First flight of pilgrims from Maiduguri leaves for Saudi Arabia -
Nigerian Tribune,
17 hours ago
6
Davido celebrates Sophia Momodu as she turns a year older -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
7
Update: Nigerian lady who was allegedly pushed off 3-storey building in Libya dies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
8
INEC Announces Date For Submission Of Presidential Candidates, Running Mates -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
23 hours ago
9
Liverpool confirm departure of 6 players including Divock Origi and Sheyi Ojo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
Nigerian govt blames ISWAP for church attack that killed 40 people in Owo -
Ripples Nigeria,
20 hours ago
