Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerians beat CBN restrictions, trade N78bn Bitcoin in three months
News photo The Punch  - Nigerians traded at least N77.75bn ($185m) worth of Bitcoin in the first three months of the year despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s restrictions on cryptocurrency transactions in the country.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerians Trade N78bn Bitcoin In Q1, Despite CBN Restrictions Biz Watch Nigeria:
Nigerians Trade N78bn Bitcoin In Q1, Despite CBN Restrictions
Crypto ban: Nigerians beat CBN restrictions, trade N78bn Bitcoin in three months Nigerian Eye:
Crypto ban: Nigerians beat CBN restrictions, trade N78bn Bitcoin in three months
Despite restrictions by CBN, Nigerians trade N78bn Bitcoin in three months The Street Journal:
Despite restrictions by CBN, Nigerians trade N78bn Bitcoin in three months
Despite FG’s Restriction, Nigerians Transact N78bn Bitcoin In 3 Months ODU News:
Despite FG’s Restriction, Nigerians Transact N78bn Bitcoin In 3 Months
Nigerians beat CBN restrictions, trade N78bn Bitcoin in three months Within Nigeria:
Nigerians beat CBN restrictions, trade N78bn Bitcoin in three months
Nigerians beat CBN restrictions, trade N78bn Bitcoin in three months Tunde Ednut:
Nigerians beat CBN restrictions, trade N78bn Bitcoin in three months
Nigerians beat CBN restrictions, trade N78bn Bitcoin in three months Skytrend News:
Nigerians beat CBN restrictions, trade N78bn Bitcoin in three months


   More Picks
1 2023 presidency: What Tinubu’s emergence means for Nigeria – Tanko Yakasai - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
2 Kaduna train attack: Disregard reports of passengers' release ― Family - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
3 I'll move to Ghana if any of them wins: Charly Boy cancels Tinubu and Atiku - Legit, 22 hours ago
4 2022 Hajj : First flight of pilgrims from Maiduguri leaves for Saudi Arabia - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
5 2023: You have one week to submit list of nominated candidates, INEC reminds political parties - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
6 Update: Nigerian lady who was allegedly pushed off 3-storey building in Libya dies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 INEC Announces Date For Submission Of Presidential Candidates, Running Mates - The Nigeria Lawyer, 22 hours ago
8 Liverpool confirm departure of 6 players including Divock Origi and Sheyi Ojo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Nigerian govt blames ISWAP for church attack that killed 40 people in Owo - Ripples Nigeria, 19 hours ago
10 Interpol’s Database Access: ICPC To Profile PEPs, Money Laundering Suspects – Owasanoye - Julia Blaise Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info