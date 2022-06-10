Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
"You people are causing problems for me" - Erica blows hot as she finally reacts to claims of dating a footballer (Audio)
Gist Reel
- Reality TV star and actress, Erica Nlewedim has vehemently debunked claims amorously linking her to a footballer
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Too Xclusive:
“You People Are Causing Problems For Me” – Erica Blows Hot Following Rumors Of Dating A Footballer || Listen
The Info NG:
“You people are causing problems for me” – Erica blows hot, reacts to claims of dating a footballer (Audio)
Top Naija:
Erica blows hot, finally reacts to claims of dating a footballer (Audio)
Naija on Point:
“You People Are Causing Problems For Me” – Erica Angrily Reacts To Claims of Dating A Footballer (Audio)
Talk Glitz:
Erica Reacts To Claims Of Dating A Footballer
Tunde Ednut:
“You People Are Causing Problems For Me” – Erica Blows Hot Following Rumors Of Dating A Footballer || Listen
More Picks
1
Soludo says 1,000 teachers sacked in Anambra were employed in hazy manner -
Legit,
5 hours ago
2
Davido celebrates Sophia Momodu as she turns a year older -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
2022 Hajj : First flight of pilgrims from Maiduguri leaves for Saudi Arabia -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
4
Britney Spears' ex husband arrested after crashing her wedding (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
5
Nigerian govt blames ISWAP for church attack that killed 40 people in Owo -
Ripples Nigeria,
24 hours ago
6
Peter Obi remains Labour Party presidential flag-bearer, says National Secretary -
The Guardian,
4 hours ago
7
Longest Reigning Nigerian Emir Ahmad Umar Dies At 93 (Photo) -
Naija Loaded,
4 hours ago
8
Bola Tinubu pays Osinbajo a surprise visit, says they are like blood brothers (photos) -
Olajide TV,
7 hours ago
9
EFCC Arrests 140 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Ikorodu, Southwest Nigeria -
Global Upfront,
22 hours ago
10
Peter Obi receives Labour party's certificate of return as its Presidential Candidate (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
37 mins ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...