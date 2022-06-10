Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


New Music: Mr Eazi – Legalize
News photo Bella Naija  - Global music superstar and business visionary Mr Eazi shares “Legalize,” the first single from his forthcoming debut album, and one of his most personal tracks to date. See BTS photos from the music video.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Mr Eazi – Legalize Too Xclusive:
Mr Eazi – Legalize
Mr Eazi Is Here To Okay Africa:
Mr Eazi Is Here To 'Legalize' His Official Album Debut
Mr Eazi – Legalize Tunde Ednut:
Mr Eazi – Legalize
Mr Eazi – Legalize Akpraise:
Mr Eazi – Legalize
Mr Eazi Features Fiancee Temi Otedola In ‘Legalize’ Music Video Tori News:
Mr Eazi Features Fiancee Temi Otedola In ‘Legalize’ Music Video


   More Picks
1 Soludo says 1,000 teachers sacked in Anambra were employed in hazy manner - Legit, 10 hours ago
2 Britney Spears' ex husband arrested after crashing her wedding (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Davido celebrates Sophia Momodu as she turns a year older - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 FIRS To Commence VAT Compliance Monitoring Exercise July 1 - The Nigeria Lawyer, 21 hours ago
5 Alleged N6bn laundering: Mompha traveled to Dubai with new passport- EFCC - News Diary Online, 9 hours ago
6 Longest Reigning Nigerian Emir Ahmad Umar Dies At 93 (Photo) - Naija Loaded, 8 hours ago
7 Bola Tinubu pays Osinbajo a surprise visit, says they are like blood brothers (photos) - Olajide TV, 11 hours ago
8 "I cook, I clean, I sabi nack" - Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday hails herself - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Nigerians beat CBN restrictions, trade N78bn Bitcoin in three months - The Punch, 16 hours ago
10 LISTEN: Ladipoe is All About The 'Big Energy' in His New Single - Not Just OK, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info