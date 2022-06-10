Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We gave Super Eagles too much respect - Leone Stars captain, Caulker
Daily Post  - Sierra Leone captain, Steven Caulker has claimed the Leone Stars didn't stand up to the challenge of the Super Eagles at some point in their 2021 Africa

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Caulker- Complete Sports:
Caulker- 'We Gave Super Eagles Too Much Respect
We showed Super Eagles too much respect – Sierra Leone The Punch:
We showed Super Eagles too much respect – Sierra Leone's Caulker
Leone Stars captain optimistic they can defeat Super Eagles in return leg National Accord:
Leone Stars captain optimistic they can defeat Super Eagles in return leg
Leone Stars captain optimistic they can defeat Super Eagles in return leg News Verge:
Leone Stars captain optimistic they can defeat Super Eagles in return leg
Nigeria vs Sierra Leone: Caulker talks tough as Leon Stars ready to clash Super Eagles Kemi Filani Blog:
Nigeria vs Sierra Leone: Caulker talks tough as Leon Stars ready to clash Super Eagles


   More Picks
1 Soludo says 1,000 teachers sacked in Anambra were employed in hazy manner - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 Britney Spears' ex husband arrested after crashing her wedding (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 How my family friend raped, impregnated me – Female student tells court - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 "I cook, I clean, I sabi nack" - Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday hails herself - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Longest Reigning Nigerian Emir Ahmad Umar Dies At 93 (Photo) - Naija Loaded, 19 hours ago
6 Bola Tinubu pays Osinbajo a surprise visit, says they are like blood brothers (photos) - Olajide TV, 22 hours ago
7 Olubadan Elevates Ladoja, 4 Others To High Chiefs Today - Leadership, 14 hours ago
8 Law firm to withhold salaries of staff who don?t have PVCs - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 Sergi Roberto Signs New Barca Contract Until 2023 - Independent, 17 hours ago
10 EFCC Declares Christ Embassy Pastor Miebi Bribena And His Wife Wanted For N2b Ponzi Fraud (Photo) - Tori News, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info