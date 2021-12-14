Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Owo massacre: How Amotekun would have stopped attack – Afenifere’s Adebanjo
Daily Post  - The Leader of the Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, has said the attack at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State could have been averted.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

