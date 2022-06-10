Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
2023: It's my right - Tinubu speaks on his running mate after Buhari meeting
Daily Post
- The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said he has a right to pick his running mate.
53 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Eight names tipped as Tinubu’s running mate
AIT:
I already have my running mate - Tinubu
The Sun:
APC Ghana wants Tinubu to pick female running mate – The Sun Nigeria
PM News:
APC Ghana wants Tinubu to pick female running mate - P.M. News
The Eagle Online:
2023: Tinubu, Northern Governors meet over running mate
News Diary Online:
APC Ghana wants Tinubu to pick female running mate
The Will:
Tinubu Speaks On Choice Of Running Mate, Hails President Buhari
Naija News:
2023: Tinubu Speaks On His Preferred Running Mate
Politics Nigeria:
2023: Tinubu opens up on running mate
More Picks
1
2023 presidency: What Tinubu’s emergence means for Nigeria – Tanko Yakasai -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
2
Kaduna train attack: Disregard reports of passengers' release ― Family -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
3
I'll move to Ghana if any of them wins: Charly Boy cancels Tinubu and Atiku -
Legit,
22 hours ago
4
2022 Hajj : First flight of pilgrims from Maiduguri leaves for Saudi Arabia -
Nigerian Tribune,
15 hours ago
5
2023: You have one week to submit list of nominated candidates, INEC reminds political parties -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
6
Update: Nigerian lady who was allegedly pushed off 3-storey building in Libya dies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
7
INEC Announces Date For Submission Of Presidential Candidates, Running Mates -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
22 hours ago
8
Liverpool confirm departure of 6 players including Divock Origi and Sheyi Ojo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
Nigerian govt blames ISWAP for church attack that killed 40 people in Owo -
Ripples Nigeria,
19 hours ago
10
Interpol’s Database Access: ICPC To Profile PEPs, Money Laundering Suspects – Owasanoye -
Julia Blaise Blog,
20 hours ago
