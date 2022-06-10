Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Scores of ISWAP terrorists blocking Maiduguri-Damaturu road neutralised
Daily Post  - Scores of suspected members of the Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) terrorist group have been neutralised by the Nigerian military after they blocked the Maiduguri-Damaturu road wreaking havoc on commuters on Thursday. It took massive air support ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

