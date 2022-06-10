Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Davido Shocks Fans As He Shows Off His Luxury Perfume Collection (See photos)
News photo Too Xclusive  - Davido has given Nigerian Men and Women something to think about after he showed off his luxury perfume collection. The Stand Strong singer is standing strong with his designer perfume collection worth millions of naira.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Davido Shocks Fans As He Shows Off His Luxury Perfume Collection (See photos) Tunde Ednut:
Davido Shocks Fans As He Shows Off His Luxury Perfume Collection (See photos)
Davido surprises fans as he unveils his luxury perfume collection GL Trends:
Davido surprises fans as he unveils his luxury perfume collection
Davido Amazes Fans By Showing His Luxurious Perfume Collection. Mp3 Bullet:
Davido Amazes Fans By Showing His Luxurious Perfume Collection.
Fans Wowed As Davido Shares Photos Of His Perfume Collection Talk Glitz:
Fans Wowed As Davido Shares Photos Of His Perfume Collection


   More Picks
1 Soludo says 1,000 teachers sacked in Anambra were employed in hazy manner - Legit, 7 hours ago
2 Ex-President Jonathan renews driver’s licence, hails deployment of technology - Prompt News, 22 hours ago
3 Running mate: Atiku intensifies consultations, meets ex-PDP govs, ministers - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
4 Davido celebrates Sophia Momodu as she turns a year older - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 2022 Hajj : First flight of pilgrims from Maiduguri leaves for Saudi Arabia - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
6 Britney Spears' ex husband arrested after crashing her wedding (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Alleged N6bn laundering: Mompha traveled to Dubai with new passport- EFCC - News Diary Online, 6 hours ago
8 Longest Reigning Nigerian Emir Ahmad Umar Dies At 93 (Photo) - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
9 Bola Tinubu pays Osinbajo a surprise visit, says they are like blood brothers (photos) - Olajide TV, 8 hours ago
10 Gov. Ugwuanyi offers bursary to 165 Enugu law students - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info