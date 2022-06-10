Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kaduna Massacre: Nigerian Military Helicopter Was Deliberately Not Used To Fight Terrorists – Shehu Sani
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Former Senator who represented Kaduna Central District Senator in the 8th Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, has said that although a helicopter suspected to have belonged to the terrorists who recently killed people in Southern Kaduna communities was not ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kaduna: NAF helicopter deliberately refused to attack terrorists - Shehu Sani Daily Post:
Kaduna: NAF helicopter deliberately refused to attack terrorists - Shehu Sani
Shehu Sani accuses NAF of deliberately refusing to attack terrorists who invaded Kaduna communities Igbere TV News:
Shehu Sani accuses NAF of deliberately refusing to attack terrorists who invaded Kaduna communities
Shehu Sani accuses NAF of deliberately refusing to attack terrorists who invaded Kaduna communities Ripples Nigeria:
Shehu Sani accuses NAF of deliberately refusing to attack terrorists who invaded Kaduna communities
Kaduna: NAF helicopter deliberately refused to attack terrorists – Shehu Sani Nigerian Eye:
Kaduna: NAF helicopter deliberately refused to attack terrorists – Shehu Sani
Kaduna: NAF helicopter deliberately refused to attack terrorists – Shehu Sani Fresh Reporters:
Kaduna: NAF helicopter deliberately refused to attack terrorists – Shehu Sani
Kaduna: NAF Helicopter Deliberately Refused To Attack Terrorists – Shehu Sani Tori News:
Kaduna: NAF Helicopter Deliberately Refused To Attack Terrorists – Shehu Sani


   More Picks
1 Soludo says 1,000 teachers sacked in Anambra were employed in hazy manner - Legit, 7 hours ago
2 Ex-President Jonathan renews driver’s licence, hails deployment of technology - Prompt News, 22 hours ago
3 Running mate: Atiku intensifies consultations, meets ex-PDP govs, ministers - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
4 Davido celebrates Sophia Momodu as she turns a year older - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 2022 Hajj : First flight of pilgrims from Maiduguri leaves for Saudi Arabia - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
6 Britney Spears' ex husband arrested after crashing her wedding (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
7 Alleged N6bn laundering: Mompha traveled to Dubai with new passport- EFCC - News Diary Online, 6 hours ago
8 Longest Reigning Nigerian Emir Ahmad Umar Dies At 93 (Photo) - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
9 Bola Tinubu pays Osinbajo a surprise visit, says they are like blood brothers (photos) - Olajide TV, 8 hours ago
10 Gov. Ugwuanyi offers bursary to 165 Enugu law students - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info