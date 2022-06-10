2023 Presidency: It’s Not A New Thing, We Will Deliver Adamawa For Tinubu – Babachir Lawal Boasts

He stated that Tinubu will defeat the Peoples ... Naija News - A former secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal has boasted that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu will win the 2023 election.He stated that Tinubu will defeat the Peoples ...



News Credibility Score: 99%