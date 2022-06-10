Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Alleged N6bn laundering: Mompha traveled to Dubai with new passport- EFCC
News photo News Diary Online  -  The Economic and social financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) told an Ikeja Special Offences Court on Friday that the social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha (alias Mompha) flouted the court order a…

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

