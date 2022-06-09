Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Sowore Emerges As AAC Presidential Candidate, Vows To Defeat ‘Godfathers’
Channels Television  - Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore has won the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential ticket and has vowed to defeat the godfathers in the 2023 general elections.

24 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

