Longest Reigning Nigerian Emir Ahmad Umar Dies At 93 (Photo) Naija Loaded - The Emir of Kwatarkwashi in Bungudu Local Government Area, Alhaji Ahmad Umar (Mai-Kwatarshi) is dead. The late monarch was the longest serving emir in North western Nigerian state of Zamfara. He died on Thursday at 93, having been on the throne for 61 ...



News Credibility Score: 90%