Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Longest Reigning Nigerian Emir Ahmad Umar Dies At 93 (Photo)
News photo Naija Loaded  - The Emir of Kwatarkwashi in Bungudu Local Government Area, Alhaji Ahmad Umar (Mai-Kwatarshi) is dead. The late monarch was the longest serving emir in North western Nigerian state of Zamfara. He died on Thursday at 93, having been on the throne for 61 ...

46 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Longest Reigning Nigerian Emir Ahmad Umar Dies Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Longest Reigning Nigerian Emir Ahmad Umar Dies
Longest reigning Nigerian emir Ahmad Umar dies PM News:
Longest reigning Nigerian emir Ahmad Umar dies
Longest Reigning Nigerian Emir Ahmad Umar Dies | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Longest Reigning Nigerian Emir Ahmad Umar Dies | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Longest Reigning Nigerian Emir Ahmad Umar Dies News Breakers:
Longest Reigning Nigerian Emir Ahmad Umar Dies
Longest reigning Nigerian emir Ahmad Umar dies Edujandon:
Longest reigning Nigerian emir Ahmad Umar dies
Longest Reigning Nigerian Emir Who Serve For 61 Years, Ahmad Umar Dies At 93 Glamsquad Magazine:
Longest Reigning Nigerian Emir Who Serve For 61 Years, Ahmad Umar Dies At 93
Nigeria’s Longest Reigning Emir Ahmad Umar Dies After 61 Years On The Throne Global Upfront:
Nigeria’s Longest Reigning Emir Ahmad Umar Dies After 61 Years On The Throne
Zamfara longest serving emir dies at 93 Within Nigeria:
Zamfara longest serving emir dies at 93
Longest Reigning Nigerian Emir Ahmad Umar Dies At 93 (Photo) Tori News:
Longest Reigning Nigerian Emir Ahmad Umar Dies At 93 (Photo)


   More Picks
1 2023: You have one week to submit list of nominated candidates, INEC reminds political parties - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
2 Running mate: Atiku intensifies consultations, meets ex-PDP govs, ministers - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
3 Interpol’s Database Access: ICPC To Profile PEPs, Money Laundering Suspects – Owasanoye - Julia Blaise Blog, 21 hours ago
4 I'll move to Ghana if any of them wins: Charly Boy cancels Tinubu and Atiku - Legit, 24 hours ago
5 2022 Hajj : First flight of pilgrims from Maiduguri leaves for Saudi Arabia - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
6 Davido celebrates Sophia Momodu as she turns a year older - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Update: Nigerian lady who was allegedly pushed off 3-storey building in Libya dies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 INEC Announces Date For Submission Of Presidential Candidates, Running Mates - The Nigeria Lawyer, 23 hours ago
9 Liverpool confirm departure of 6 players including Divock Origi and Sheyi Ojo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Nigerian govt blames ISWAP for church attack that killed 40 people in Owo - Ripples Nigeria, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info