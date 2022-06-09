Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Thugs Attacks Igbo Traders Who Went To Register For PVC In Lagos And Disrupt Registration Process (Video below)
Edujandon
- Igbo traders who closed down Alaba International market, on Thursday, 9th of June to register for PVC in Ojo Igbede, Lagos, were attacked by thugs at the registration center.
47 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
Reactions As Lagos Thugs ‘Chase Away’ Traders From Alaba International Market
Information Nigeria:
Lagos Thugs ‘Chase Away’ Traders From Alaba International Market
The Street Journal:
Alaba market traders resist attempt by hoodlums to disrupt voters registration (Video)
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Commotion As Alaba Market Traders Resist Attempt By Hoodlums To Disrupt Voters Registration
Naija News:
Reactions As Lagos Thugs 'Chase Away' Traders From Alaba International Market
Gist Reel:
Thugs chase away traders who went to get their PVC in Alaba international market
More Picks
1
2023: You have one week to submit list of nominated candidates, INEC reminds political parties -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
2
Running mate: Atiku intensifies consultations, meets ex-PDP govs, ministers -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
3
Interpol’s Database Access: ICPC To Profile PEPs, Money Laundering Suspects – Owasanoye -
Julia Blaise Blog,
21 hours ago
4
I'll move to Ghana if any of them wins: Charly Boy cancels Tinubu and Atiku -
Legit,
24 hours ago
5
2022 Hajj : First flight of pilgrims from Maiduguri leaves for Saudi Arabia -
Nigerian Tribune,
17 hours ago
6
Davido celebrates Sophia Momodu as she turns a year older -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
7
Update: Nigerian lady who was allegedly pushed off 3-storey building in Libya dies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
8
INEC Announces Date For Submission Of Presidential Candidates, Running Mates -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
23 hours ago
9
Liverpool confirm departure of 6 players including Divock Origi and Sheyi Ojo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
Nigerian govt blames ISWAP for church attack that killed 40 people in Owo -
Ripples Nigeria,
20 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...