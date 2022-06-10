Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tinubu: Don’t opt for Muslim-Muslim ticket, Babachir warns APC
News photo The Punch  - A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has warned the All Progressives Congress against picking a Muslim as running mate to its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who is also a Muslim.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

CAN Congratulates Tinubu, Atiku, Others, Warns Against Muslim-Muslim, Christian-Christian Ticket The Will:
CAN Congratulates Tinubu, Atiku, Others, Warns Against Muslim-Muslim, Christian-Christian Ticket
Don’t Opt For Muslim-Muslim Ticket, Babachir Warns APC News Breakers:
Don’t Opt For Muslim-Muslim Ticket, Babachir Warns APC
Don’t Opt For Muslim-Muslim Ticket, Babachir Warns APC | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Don’t Opt For Muslim-Muslim Ticket, Babachir Warns APC | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Tinubu: Babachir Lawal Issues Warning To APC Over Muslim-Muslim Ticket Naija News:
Tinubu: Babachir Lawal Issues Warning To APC Over Muslim-Muslim Ticket
2023: APC Warned Over Muslim-Muslim Ticket For Nigerian Presidency Anaedo Online:
2023: APC Warned Over Muslim-Muslim Ticket For Nigerian Presidency


   More Picks
1 Soludo says 1,000 teachers sacked in Anambra were employed in hazy manner - Legit, 13 hours ago
2 Britney Spears' ex husband arrested after crashing her wedding (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 "I cook, I clean, I sabi nack" - Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday hails herself - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Actress Georgina Onuoha writes an open letter to her colleague, Yul Edochie, hours after he revealed marrying a 2nd wife brought him blessings - Instablog 9ja, 17 hours ago
5 Alleged N6bn laundering: Mompha traveled to Dubai with new passport- EFCC - News Diary Online, 12 hours ago
6 Longest Reigning Nigerian Emir Ahmad Umar Dies At 93 (Photo) - Naija Loaded, 11 hours ago
7 Bola Tinubu pays Osinbajo a surprise visit, says they are like blood brothers (photos) - Olajide TV, 14 hours ago
8 Nigerians beat CBN restrictions, trade N78bn Bitcoin in three months - The Punch, 19 hours ago
9 Olubadan Elevates Ladoja, 4 Others To High Chiefs Today - Leadership, 7 hours ago
10 Sergi Roberto Signs New Barca Contract Until 2023 - Independent, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info