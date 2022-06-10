Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

EFCC Declares Christ Embassy Pastor Miebi Bribena And His Wife Wanted For N2b Ponzi Fraud (Photo)
News photo Tori News  - Pastor Bribena, who is a pastor at Christ Embassy Kumasi 1, Ghana, fled Nigeria last year after failing to pay investors.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

