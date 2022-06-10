Lagos state government worker arrested for faking his own kidnap

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Soludo says 1,000 teachers sacked in Anambra were employed in hazy manner - Legit,
10 hours ago
|
2
|
Britney Spears' ex husband arrested after crashing her wedding (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
|
3
|
Davido celebrates Sophia Momodu as she turns a year older - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
4
|
FIRS To Commence VAT Compliance Monitoring Exercise July 1 - The Nigeria Lawyer,
21 hours ago
|
5
|
Alleged N6bn laundering: Mompha traveled to Dubai with new passport- EFCC - News Diary Online,
9 hours ago
|
6
|
Longest Reigning Nigerian Emir Ahmad Umar Dies At 93 (Photo) - Naija Loaded,
8 hours ago
|
7
|
Bola Tinubu pays Osinbajo a surprise visit, says they are like blood brothers (photos) - Olajide TV,
11 hours ago
|
8
|
"I cook, I clean, I sabi nack" - Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday hails herself - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
9
|
Nigerians beat CBN restrictions, trade N78bn Bitcoin in three months - The Punch,
16 hours ago
|
10
|
LISTEN: Ladipoe is All About The 'Big Energy' in His New Single - Not Just OK,
11 hours ago