Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gov Wike goes after Amaechi, files criminal charges against former minister
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The Rivers State government, led by Nyesome Wike has filed criminal charges against the immediate former minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi. Details coming…

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Alleged N96bn Fraud: Rivers Govt Files Criminal Charges Against Amaechi Channels Television:
Alleged N96bn Fraud: Rivers Govt Files Criminal Charges Against Amaechi
Alleged N96bn fraud: Rivers government files criminal charges against Rotimi Amaechi Linda Ikeji Blog:
Alleged N96bn fraud: Rivers government files criminal charges against Rotimi Amaechi
Alleged N96bn Fraud: Rivers Files Criminal Charges Against Amaechi Independent:
Alleged N96bn Fraud: Rivers Files Criminal Charges Against Amaechi
Rivers govt files criminal charges against Amaechi over alleged N96bn fraud The Street Journal:
Rivers govt files criminal charges against Amaechi over alleged N96bn fraud
N96 billion: Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike files criminal charges against Rotimi Amaechi News Wire NGR:
N96 billion: Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike files criminal charges against Rotimi Amaechi
Alleged N96b Fraud: Wike Orders Criminal Charges Against Amaechi The Will:
Alleged N96b Fraud: Wike Orders Criminal Charges Against Amaechi
Alleged $50m Scandal: Wike orders immediate prosecution of Amaechi The Eagle Online:
Alleged $50m Scandal: Wike orders immediate prosecution of Amaechi


   More Picks
1 Soludo says 1,000 teachers sacked in Anambra were employed in hazy manner - Legit, 13 hours ago
2 Britney Spears' ex husband arrested after crashing her wedding (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 "I cook, I clean, I sabi nack" - Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday hails herself - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Actress Georgina Onuoha writes an open letter to her colleague, Yul Edochie, hours after he revealed marrying a 2nd wife brought him blessings - Instablog 9ja, 17 hours ago
5 Alleged N6bn laundering: Mompha traveled to Dubai with new passport- EFCC - News Diary Online, 12 hours ago
6 Longest Reigning Nigerian Emir Ahmad Umar Dies At 93 (Photo) - Naija Loaded, 11 hours ago
7 Bola Tinubu pays Osinbajo a surprise visit, says they are like blood brothers (photos) - Olajide TV, 14 hours ago
8 Nigerians beat CBN restrictions, trade N78bn Bitcoin in three months - The Punch, 19 hours ago
9 Olubadan Elevates Ladoja, 4 Others To High Chiefs Today - Leadership, 7 hours ago
10 Sergi Roberto Signs New Barca Contract Until 2023 - Independent, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info