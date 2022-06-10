Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Peter Obi receives Labour party's certificate of return as its Presidential Candidate (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Politician, Peter Obi, today June 10, received the Certificate of Return from the Labour party as its 2023 Presidential flagbearer.
On May 30, Obi won the party's presidential pri
37 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Photostory: Peter Obi Receives Labour Party’s Certificate Of Return Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Friday, received the party’s Certificate Of Return.
Nigerian Tribune:
Labour party presents certificate of return to Peter Obi
News Wire NGR:
Peter Obi receives Certificate of Returns as Labour Party Presidential Candidate for 2023 presidential elections.
Tunde Ednut:
Peter Obi receives Labour party’s certificate of return as its Presidential Candidate (photo)
Within Nigeria:
Peter Obi receives Labour party’s certificate of return as its Presidential Candidate (photo)
Gist Reel:
Peter Obi receives certificate of return as Labour Party's Presidential Candidate
News Breakers:
2023: NLC endorses Peter Obi as Labour Party presidential candidate
Tori News:
Peter Obi Receives Labour Party's Certificate Of Return As Its Presidential Candidate (Photos)
More Picks
1
Soludo says 1,000 teachers sacked in Anambra were employed in hazy manner -
Legit,
5 hours ago
2
Davido celebrates Sophia Momodu as she turns a year older -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
2022 Hajj : First flight of pilgrims from Maiduguri leaves for Saudi Arabia -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
4
Britney Spears' ex husband arrested after crashing her wedding (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
5
Nigerian govt blames ISWAP for church attack that killed 40 people in Owo -
Ripples Nigeria,
24 hours ago
6
Peter Obi remains Labour Party presidential flag-bearer, says National Secretary -
The Guardian,
4 hours ago
7
Longest Reigning Nigerian Emir Ahmad Umar Dies At 93 (Photo) -
Naija Loaded,
4 hours ago
8
Bola Tinubu pays Osinbajo a surprise visit, says they are like blood brothers (photos) -
Olajide TV,
7 hours ago
9
EFCC Arrests 140 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Ikorodu, Southwest Nigeria -
Global Upfront,
22 hours ago
10
Peter Obi receives Labour party's certificate of return as its Presidential Candidate (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
37 mins ago
