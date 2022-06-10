Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NSCDC nabs 4 suspects over alleged kidnapping in Sokoto
News Diary Online  - The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has arrested four suspects over alleged kidnapping in Sokoto State. Mr Muhammad Dada, the NSCDC Commandant, Sokoto, [...]

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

NSCDC Parades 4 Terror suspects in Sokoto TVC News:
NSCDC Parades 4 Terror suspects in Sokoto
NSCDC nabs four suspects over alleged kidnapping in Sokoto The Eagle Online:
NSCDC nabs four suspects over alleged kidnapping in Sokoto
NSCDC nabs 4 suspects over alleged kidnapping in Sokoto Prompt News:
NSCDC nabs 4 suspects over alleged kidnapping in Sokoto
NSCDC parades 4 suspected kidnappers in Sokoto National Accord:
NSCDC parades 4 suspected kidnappers in Sokoto


   More Picks
1 Soludo says 1,000 teachers sacked in Anambra were employed in hazy manner - Legit, 16 hours ago
2 Britney Spears' ex husband arrested after crashing her wedding (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 "I cook, I clean, I sabi nack" - Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday hails herself - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Actress Georgina Onuoha writes an open letter to her colleague, Yul Edochie, hours after he revealed marrying a 2nd wife brought him blessings - Instablog 9ja, 20 hours ago
5 Alleged N6bn Fraud: Nigerian Socialite, Mompha, Submitted Passport To Court, Travelled To Dubai With Another Passport —Anti-graft Agency, EFCC - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
6 Longest Reigning Nigerian Emir Ahmad Umar Dies At 93 (Photo) - Naija Loaded, 14 hours ago
7 Bola Tinubu pays Osinbajo a surprise visit, says they are like blood brothers (photos) - Olajide TV, 17 hours ago
8 Law firm to withhold salaries of staff who don?t have PVCs - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 Nigerians beat CBN restrictions, trade N78bn Bitcoin in three months - The Punch, 22 hours ago
10 Olubadan Elevates Ladoja, 4 Others To High Chiefs Today - Leadership, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info