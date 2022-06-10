Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

APC chieftain donates building, N100m to support Tinubu’s campaign — NEWSVERGE
News Verge  - Mr Ekpenyong Nsa, a chieftain of APC in Cross River, has donated a 22-room building complex and the sum of N100 million to support Bola Tinubu’s campaign.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

