News at a Glance
Olubadan Elevates Ladoja, 4 Others To High Chiefs Today
Leadership
- Ladoja would be installed as Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oyewole, Kola-Daisi as Otun, Osi, Ashipa, while Ajibade, Akande become Ekerin, Ekarun Olubadan in
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Ripples Nigeria:
Olubadan elevates 5 Ibadan senior chiefs
PM News:
Olubadan elevates Ladoja, four other senior chiefs - P.M. News
News Breakers:
Olubadan elevates Ladoja, four other senior chiefs
Inside Oyo:
Ladoja Becomes Otun As Olubadan Elevates Five Ibadan High Chiefs
Tunde Ednut:
Olubadan elevates Ladoja, four Ibadan senior chiefs
Within Nigeria:
Olubadan elevates Ladoja, four Ibadan senior chiefs
Republican Nigeria:
Olubadan elevates Ladoja, four Ibadan senior chiefs
More Picks
1
Soludo says 1,000 teachers sacked in Anambra were employed in hazy manner -
Legit,
13 hours ago
2
Britney Spears' ex husband arrested after crashing her wedding (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
3
"I cook, I clean, I sabi nack" - Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday hails herself -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
Actress Georgina Onuoha writes an open letter to her colleague, Yul Edochie, hours after he revealed marrying a 2nd wife brought him blessings -
Instablog 9ja,
17 hours ago
5
Alleged N6bn laundering: Mompha traveled to Dubai with new passport- EFCC -
News Diary Online,
12 hours ago
6
Longest Reigning Nigerian Emir Ahmad Umar Dies At 93 (Photo) -
Naija Loaded,
11 hours ago
7
Bola Tinubu pays Osinbajo a surprise visit, says they are like blood brothers (photos) -
Olajide TV,
14 hours ago
8
Nigerians beat CBN restrictions, trade N78bn Bitcoin in three months -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
9
Olubadan Elevates Ladoja, 4 Others To High Chiefs Today -
Leadership,
7 hours ago
10
Sergi Roberto Signs New Barca Contract Until 2023 -
Independent,
10 hours ago
