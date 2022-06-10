Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Politics in Nigeria not for faint hearted – Davido
News photo The Nation  - Afrobeats superstar, Davido has expressed his preparedness for yheOsun gubernatorial election scheduled for July. He declared politics in Nigeria is only for the brave-hearted, adding, he was ready to hit the road for campaign.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Politics in Nigeria not for faint hearted, Davido tells Nigerians Legit:
Politics in Nigeria not for faint hearted, Davido tells Nigerians
Nigeria’s Politics Not For Faint-hearted, Davido Declares Nigerian singer, Davido, has said that the politics in Nigeria is not for those who are faint at heart. He said this in a tweet on Friday. Davido tweeted, “Nigerian politics is not for the ... The Punch:
Nigeria’s Politics Not For Faint-hearted, Davido Declares Nigerian singer, Davido, has said that the politics in Nigeria is not for those who are faint at heart. He said this in a tweet on Friday. Davido tweeted, “Nigerian politics is not for the ...
Nigeria’s Politics Not For Faint-hearted, Davido Declares CKN Nigeria:
Nigeria’s Politics Not For Faint-hearted, Davido Declares
Politics In Nigeria Is Not For The Faint Hearted – Singer Davido Voices Out Fresh Reporters:
Politics In Nigeria Is Not For The Faint Hearted – Singer Davido Voices Out
‘Politics In Nigeria Not For Faint Hearted, Says Davido, Reveals Next Action Studio CB55:
‘Politics In Nigeria Not For Faint Hearted, Says Davido, Reveals Next Action
Nigeria’s politics not for faint-hearted, Davido declares National Daily:
Nigeria’s politics not for faint-hearted, Davido declares


   More Picks
1 EFCC Declares Christ Embassy Pastor Miebi Bribena, Wife Wanted For ‘N2bn Fraud’ | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 6 hours ago
2 Alleged N6bn Fraud: Nigerian Socialite, Mompha, Submitted Passport To Court, Travelled To Dubai With Another Passport —Anti-graft Agency, EFCC - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
3 Justin Bieber reveals he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome causing half of his face to be paralysed (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 INEC Records ‘Unprecedented Surge’ In PVC Registration, To Deploy More Machines - Channels Television, 16 hours ago
5 El-Rufai: How Buhari Refused To Tell Kaduna Delegates Who To Vote At APC Pres. Primary - Channels Television, 17 hours ago
6 Lawan Urges Striking NASS Workers To Call Off Action, Embrace Dialogue - Leadership, 19 hours ago
7 Northern APC govs meet Tinubu, vow to make him Nigeria’s next president - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
8 Olubadan Elevates Ladoja, 4 Others To High Chiefs Today - Leadership, 22 hours ago
9 2023: Competence, Capacity Should Be Placed Ahead Of Religion - el-Rufai - Leadership, 15 hours ago
10 APC has no governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom – INEC - Premium Times, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info