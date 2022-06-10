Justin Bieber reveals he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome causing half of his face to be paralysed (video)







He said that the disease is a virus attacking the n Linda Ikeji Blog - Justin Bieber has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Ramsey Hunt Syndrome and it has caused half of his face to be paralysed.He said that the disease is a virus attacking the n



News Credibility Score: 99%