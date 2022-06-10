Post News
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
APC has no governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom – INEC
Premium Times
- Protracted leadership crisis is destroying the fortunes of the APC in Akwa Ibom.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
APC gov primary didn't hold in Akwa Ibom – INEC
Independent:
APC Didn’t Conduct Any Governorship Primary In A’Ibom – INEC
The Eagle Online:
APC has no governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom – INEC
TV360 Nigeria:
No APC governorship primary conducted in Akwa Ibom-INEC
Nigerian Eye:
No APC governorship primary conducted in Akwa Ibom – INEC
The Nigeria Lawyer:
APC Didn’t Conduct Any Governorship Primary In A’Ibom - INEC
Naija News:
2023: APC Has No Governorship Candidate In Akwa Ibom – INEC
News Breakers:
APC gov primary didn’t hold in Akwa Ibom – INEC
Within Nigeria:
INEC: APC gov primary did not hold in Akwa-Ibom
More Picks
1
EFCC Declares Christ Embassy Pastor Miebi Bribena, Wife Wanted For ‘N2bn Fraud’ | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
7 hours ago
2
2023: Why I left APC – Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
3
Justin Bieber reveals he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome causing half of his face to be paralysed (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
4
“My wife and I struggled to have a child and we lost twins in the process” Banky W eulogises Adesua Etomi -
Kemi Filani Blog,
8 hours ago
5
INEC Records ‘Unprecedented Surge’ In PVC Registration, To Deploy More Machines -
Channels Television,
18 hours ago
6
El-Rufai: How Buhari Refused To Tell Kaduna Delegates Who To Vote At APC Pres. Primary -
Channels Television,
18 hours ago
7
APC has no governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom – INEC -
Premium Times,
21 hours ago
8
Olubadan Elevates Ladoja, 4 Others To High Chiefs Today -
Leadership,
23 hours ago
9
2023: Competence, Capacity Should Be Placed Ahead Of Religion - el-Rufai -
Leadership,
17 hours ago
10
I’ve never collected money to campaign for politicians —Actress, Regina Chukwu -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
