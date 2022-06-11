Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osinbajo Support Group congratulates Tinubu, tasks him on good governance
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - A support group, The Osinbajo Think Tank, has congratulated the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Osinbajo support group congratulates Tinubu, harps on good governance Pulse Nigeria:
Osinbajo support group congratulates Tinubu, harps on good governance
Osinbajo support group congratulates Tinubu, harps on good governance News Diary Online:
Osinbajo support group congratulates Tinubu, harps on good governance
Pro-Osinbajo Group Happy Over Tinubu’s Emergence; Harps on Good Governance NPO Reports:
Pro-Osinbajo Group Happy Over Tinubu’s Emergence; Harps on Good Governance


   More Picks
1 EFCC Declares Christ Embassy Pastor Miebi Bribena, Wife Wanted For ‘N2bn Fraud’ | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 7 hours ago
2 2023: Why I left APC – Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
3 Justin Bieber reveals he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome causing half of his face to be paralysed (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 “My wife and I struggled to have a child and we lost twins in the process” Banky W eulogises Adesua Etomi - Kemi Filani Blog, 8 hours ago
5 INEC Records ‘Unprecedented Surge’ In PVC Registration, To Deploy More Machines - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
6 El-Rufai: How Buhari Refused To Tell Kaduna Delegates Who To Vote At APC Pres. Primary - Channels Television, 18 hours ago
7 APC has no governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom – INEC - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
8 Olubadan Elevates Ladoja, 4 Others To High Chiefs Today - Leadership, 23 hours ago
9 2023: Competence, Capacity Should Be Placed Ahead Of Religion - el-Rufai - Leadership, 17 hours ago
10 I’ve never collected money to campaign for politicians —Actress, Regina Chukwu - The Punch, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info