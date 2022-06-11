Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Soludo demolishes building used as kidnappers hideout, as security arrests more suspects
News photo Daily Post  - Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo on Friday demolished a building in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area, which was used by kidnappers to

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Soludo demolishes building used as kidnappers hideout, as security arrests more suspects Daily Times:
Soludo demolishes building used as kidnappers hideout, as security arrests more suspects
Anambra State Governor, Soludo Demolishes Building Used As Kidnappers Hideout Naija Loaded:
Anambra State Governor, Soludo Demolishes Building Used As Kidnappers Hideout
PHOTOS: Soludo demolishes building used as kidnappers’ hideout as security make more arrests Within Nigeria:
PHOTOS: Soludo demolishes building used as kidnappers’ hideout as security make more arrests
PHOTOS: Soludo demolishes building used as kidnappers’ hideout as security make more arrests Tunde Ednut:
PHOTOS: Soludo demolishes building used as kidnappers’ hideout as security make more arrests
Gov Soludo Demolishes Building Used As Kidnappers Den In Anambra News Breakers:
Gov Soludo Demolishes Building Used As Kidnappers Den In Anambra
Weapons, Charms Recovered As Soludo Demolishes Kidnapper’s Haven In Anambra Naija News:
Weapons, Charms Recovered As Soludo Demolishes Kidnapper’s Haven In Anambra
Soludo Demolishes Building Used As Kidnappers Hideout, As Security Arrests More Suspects Tori News:
Soludo Demolishes Building Used As Kidnappers Hideout, As Security Arrests More Suspects


   More Picks
1 EFCC Declares Christ Embassy Pastor Miebi Bribena, Wife Wanted For ‘N2bn Fraud’ | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Justin Bieber reveals he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome causing half of his face to be paralysed (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 “My wife and I struggled to have a child and we lost twins in the process” Banky W eulogises Adesua Etomi - Kemi Filani Blog, 11 hours ago
4 INEC releases new 209 machines to ease PVC registration in Lagos, 7 other states - Legit, 23 hours ago
5 APC has no governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom – INEC - Premium Times, 24 hours ago
6 University Students Lament as ASUU Strike Continues - NPO Reports, 11 hours ago
7 INEC Records ‘Unprecedented Surge’ In PVC Registration, To Deploy More Machines - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
8 El-Rufai: How Buhari Refused To Tell Kaduna Delegates Who To Vote At APC Pres. Primary - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
9 Nigerians'll soon hear from us on extension of voter registration - INEC - The Punch, 2 hours ago
10 Soludo demolishes building used as kidnappers hideout, as security arrests more suspects - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info