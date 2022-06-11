Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Never let a confused man waste your time - Tacha reacts to EmmaRose breakup
Pulse Nigeria
- The reality star has weighed in on the shocking revelations from episode 7
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
#BBNReunion: “Fear men! Never let a confused man waste your energy” – Tacha reacts to Liquorose and Emmanuel’s saga
Information Nigeria:
#BBNReunion: “Never Let A Confused Man Waste Your Energy” – Tacha Reacts To Liquorose And Emmanuel’s Saga
Gist Reel:
#BBNReunion: “Fear men! Never let a confused man waste your energy” – Tacha reacts to Liquorose and Emmanuel’s saga
Gbextra Online Portal:
#BBNReunion: “Fear men! Never let a confused man waste your energy” – Tacha reacts to Liquorose and Emmanuel’s saga
More Picks
1
Lagos state government worker arrested for faking his own kidnap -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
CBN to introduce USSD code to improve eNaira -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
3
EFCC Declares Christ Embassy Pastor Miebi Bribena, Wife Wanted For ‘N2bn Fraud’ | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
4 hours ago
4
Alleged N6bn Fraud: Nigerian Socialite, Mompha, Submitted Passport To Court, Travelled To Dubai With Another Passport —Anti-graft Agency, EFCC -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
5
INEC Records ‘Unprecedented Surge’ In PVC Registration, To Deploy More Machines -
Channels Television,
15 hours ago
6
Justin Bieber reveals he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome causing half of his face to be paralysed (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
7
Lawan Urges Striking NASS Workers To Call Off Action, Embrace Dialogue -
Leadership,
17 hours ago
8
Northern APC govs meet Tinubu, vow to make him Nigeria’s next president -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
9
Olubadan Elevates Ladoja, 4 Others To High Chiefs Today -
Leadership,
20 hours ago
10
Gov Wike goes after Amaechi, files criminal charges against former minister -
Ripples Nigeria,
23 hours ago
