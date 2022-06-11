Muslim-Muslim Ticket: ‘The focus should be on capacity and competency’ – Gov El-Rufai

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
EFCC Declares Christ Embassy Pastor Miebi Bribena, Wife Wanted For ‘N2bn Fraud’ | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog,
7 hours ago
|
2
|
2023: Why I left APC – Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi - Daily Post,
23 hours ago
|
3
|
Justin Bieber reveals he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome causing half of his face to be paralysed (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
|
4
|
“My wife and I struggled to have a child and we lost twins in the process” Banky W eulogises Adesua Etomi - Kemi Filani Blog,
8 hours ago
|
5
|
INEC Records ‘Unprecedented Surge’ In PVC Registration, To Deploy More Machines - Channels Television,
18 hours ago
|
6
|
El-Rufai: How Buhari Refused To Tell Kaduna Delegates Who To Vote At APC Pres. Primary - Channels Television,
18 hours ago
|
7
|
APC has no governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom – INEC - Premium Times,
21 hours ago
|
8
|
Olubadan Elevates Ladoja, 4 Others To High Chiefs Today - Leadership,
23 hours ago
|
9
|
2023: Competence, Capacity Should Be Placed Ahead Of Religion - el-Rufai - Leadership,
17 hours ago
|
10
|
I’ve never collected money to campaign for politicians —Actress, Regina Chukwu - The Punch,
16 hours ago