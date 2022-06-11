Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Real Madrid Confirm Transfer Of Talented Midfielder Tchouameni On Six-Year Deal
News photo The Will  - June 11, (THEWILL) - Aurelien Tchouameni has signed a six-year contract with Real Madrid as the La Liga giants confirmed on Monday for what is believed to be €80 million plus €20 million in add-ons.

