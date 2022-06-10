Post News
Top Nigerian Dailies
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Legit
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
EPL: Chelsea announce departure of four more players
Daily Post
- Chelsea have confirmed that four of their players are leaving the club.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
EPL: Andreas Christensen, Three Other Players Leave Chelsea Following End Of Contracts
The News Chronicle:
Andreas Christensen and three other senior players depart Chelsea as free agents
Screen Gist:
EPL: Chelsea Announce Departure Of Four More Players
Gist Reel:
EPL: Andreas Christensen, three other players leave Chelsea following end of contracts
More Picks
1
EFCC Declares Christ Embassy Pastor Miebi Bribena, Wife Wanted For ‘N2bn Fraud’ | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
10 hours ago
2
Justin Bieber reveals he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome causing half of his face to be paralysed (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
“My wife and I struggled to have a child and we lost twins in the process” Banky W eulogises Adesua Etomi -
Kemi Filani Blog,
11 hours ago
4
INEC releases new 209 machines to ease PVC registration in Lagos, 7 other states -
Legit,
23 hours ago
5
APC has no governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom – INEC -
Premium Times,
24 hours ago
6
University Students Lament as ASUU Strike Continues -
NPO Reports,
11 hours ago
7
INEC Records ‘Unprecedented Surge’ In PVC Registration, To Deploy More Machines -
Channels Television,
21 hours ago
8
El-Rufai: How Buhari Refused To Tell Kaduna Delegates Who To Vote At APC Pres. Primary -
Channels Television,
21 hours ago
9
Nigerians'll soon hear from us on extension of voter registration - INEC -
The Punch,
2 hours ago
10
Soludo demolishes building used as kidnappers hideout, as security arrests more suspects -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
