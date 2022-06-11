Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"Nollywood Is Arguably Controlled By Women," Says Actress/ROK TV Founder Mary Njoku
Global Upfront  - Nollywood actress, Mary Njoku, has noted that the industry was arguably controlled by women. In an Instagram post on Saturday, the founder of ROK TV noted that women “sign almost all the cheques.” This is as she narrated how a family member wrote her ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

