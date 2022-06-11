Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Wizkid To Feature In Chris Brown Upcoming Album, ‘Breezy’
Naija News  - Wizkid To Feature In Chris Brown Upcoming Album, ‘Breezy’

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Nigerians'll soon hear from us on extension of voter registration - INEC - The Punch, 19 hours ago
2 Burna Boy?s police escorts detained for allegedly shooting two men at the a club after one of them confronted the singer for making passes at a married woman - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
3 Punch: Abducted Ebonyi government house photographer regains freedom after payment of N300,000 ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Yul Edochie's daughter Danielle begs not to be tagged to issues related to him - Legit, 20 hours ago
5 Police exhume corpse of Hussaini Takuma killed by herdsmen - P.M. News - PM News, 18 hours ago
6 Falz, Mr Macaroni, Toyin Abraham and other stars thrill Nigerians at the Youth Vote Count Mega Concert 2.0 in Lagos - Legit, 18 hours ago
7 APC Primaries: Sanwo-Olu Lauds Buhari For Ensuring Free, Fair Election - Independent, 19 hours ago
8 Vital and reassuring lessons of June 12, 1993 election to Nigeria today – Tinubu - The News, 12 hours ago
9 I cheated death 4 times during my 41-days travel, says London-Lagos biker - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
10 2023: Muslim/Muslim ticket, hard choice Nigerians may live with, APC NWC member replies CAN - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
