Borno: 55 scrap metal collectors killed in 3 weeks – Police
News photo Daily Trust  - No fewer than 55 scrap metal collectors (Mai bola) lost their lives in a series of attacks coordinated by Boko Haram insurgents in the last three weeks in Borno. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Abdu Umar, made this known while speaking on the ...

18 hours ago
