London-to-Lagos biker, Kunle Adeyanju hosted in Kwara
News photo TVC News  - The Nigerian who rode a motorcycle from London to Nigeria, Kunle Adeyanju says he had close shave with death, at least, four times before arriving Nigeria. He disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Ilorin when he was hosted to a heroic welcome ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

