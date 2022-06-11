Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kalu Wants Atiku, PDP Leaders To Pick Wike As Presidential Running Mate
Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Kalu rallies support for Wike to emerge as Atiku Daily Post:
2023: Kalu rallies support for Wike to emerge as Atiku's running mate
2023: PDP chieftain, Kalu advises Atiku on choice of running mate Within Nigeria:
2023: PDP chieftain, Kalu advises Atiku on choice of running mate


   More Picks
1 Nigerians'll soon hear from us on extension of voter registration - INEC - The Punch, 22 hours ago
2 Yul Edochie's daughter Danielle begs not to be tagged to issues related to him - Legit, 23 hours ago
3 Borno: 55 scrap metal collectors killed in 3 weeks – Police - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
4 Punch: Abducted Ebonyi government house photographer regains freedom after payment of N300,000 ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Democracy Day: Nigeria on pathway to greatness ― Lagos Assembly Speaker - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
6 You’re Obama of Africa, supporters tell Osinbajo - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
7 Police exhume corpse of Hussaini Takuma killed by herdsmen - P.M. News - PM News, 21 hours ago
8 Minimum Wage: NLC urges FG to compel debtor-states to pay - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
9 Falz, Mr Macaroni, Toyin Abraham and other stars thrill Nigerians at the Youth Vote Count Mega Concert 2.0 in Lagos - Legit, 21 hours ago
10 PAP deploys 400 ex-agitators to farms in Niger Delta - The Nation, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info