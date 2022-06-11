Post News
News at a Glance
Police exhume corpse of Hussaini Takuma killed by herdsmen - P.M. News
PM News
- The Kuje Police Divisional Headquarters, FCT, on Saturday exhumed the body of Hussaini Aliyu Takuma, killed by herdsmen at Jeda
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
The Herald:
FCT: Police exhume corpse of man killed by suspected herdsmen
News Diary Online:
FCT: Police exhume corpse of man allegedly killed by suspected herdsmen
Pulse Nigeria:
Police exhume corpse of man allegedly killed by suspected herdsmen in FCT
Prompt News:
Police exhume corpse of man allegedly killed by suspected herdsmen
Within Nigeria:
FCT police exhume corpse of man ‘killed by herdsmen’ for investigation
News Breakers:
Police exhume corpse of Hussaini Takuma killed by herdsmen
NPO Reports:
FCT: Police Exhume Corpse of Man Allegedly Killed by Suspected Herdsmen
National Daily:
Police exhumes remains of farmer killed by herdsmen
More Picks
1
EFCC Declares Christ Embassy Pastor Miebi Bribena, Wife Wanted For ‘N2bn Fraud’ | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
24 hours ago
2
Punch: Abducted Ebonyi government house photographer regains freedom after payment of N300,000 ransom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
3
Yul Edochie's daughter Danielle begs not to be tagged to issues related to him -
Legit,
17 hours ago
4
Police exhume corpse of Hussaini Takuma killed by herdsmen - P.M. News -
PM News,
15 hours ago
5
Labour Party asks Buhari to take action against alleged attack on Igbo voters in Lagos -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
6
Soludo demolishes building used as kidnappers hideout, as security arrests more suspects -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
7
Burna Boy’s police escort shoots two at Lagos club -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
8
Falz, Mr Macaroni, Toyin Abraham and other stars thrill Nigerians at the Youth Vote Count Mega Concert 2.0 in Lagos -
Legit,
15 hours ago
9
2023: Muslim/Muslim ticket, hard choice Nigerians may live with, APC NWC member replies CAN -
Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
10
Nollywood is controlled by women: Mary Njoku says after lawyer disrespected her -
Legit,
18 hours ago
