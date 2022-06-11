Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Burna Boy’s police escort shoots two at Lagos club
News photo The Punch  - The Lagos State Police Commissioner’s Special Squad has detained five policemen attached to singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy for attempted murder after they shot two fun seekers, Irebami Lawrence and another identified simply as Tolu, at Club Cubana ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Burna Boy’s Police Escort Shoots Two At Lagos Club The Nigeria Lawyer:
Burna Boy’s Police Escort Shoots Two At Lagos Club
Burna Boy’s police escort shoots two at Lagos club News Breakers:
Burna Boy’s police escort shoots two at Lagos club
Police Arrest Burna Boy’s Escorts For Shooting Two People At Club Cubana Naija News:
Police Arrest Burna Boy’s Escorts For Shooting Two People At Club Cubana


   More Picks
1 EFCC Declares Christ Embassy Pastor Miebi Bribena, Wife Wanted For ‘N2bn Fraud’ | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 15 hours ago
2 “My wife and I struggled to have a child and we lost twins in the process” Banky W eulogises Adesua Etomi - Kemi Filani Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Nigerians'll soon hear from us on extension of voter registration - INEC - The Punch, 7 hours ago
4 Punch: Abducted Ebonyi government house photographer regains freedom after payment of N300,000 ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
5 University Students Lament as ASUU Strike Continues - NPO Reports, 16 hours ago
6 Labour Party asks Buhari to take action against alleged attack on Igbo voters in Lagos - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
7 Soludo demolishes building used as kidnappers hideout, as security arrests more suspects - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
8 2023: Competence, Capacity Should Be Placed Ahead Of Religion - el-Rufai - Leadership, 1 day ago
9 2023: Muslim/Muslim ticket, hard choice Nigerians may live with, APC NWC member replies CAN - Nigerian Tribune, 10 hours ago
10 Buhari Promised To ‘Anoint’ Presidential Aspirant But Declined When We Took Tinubu, Four Other Names To Him – Governor El-Rufai - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info