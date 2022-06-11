Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Driver Hailed For Averting Calamity Out Of A Residential Area In Ughelli, Drives Burning Truck To A Safe Place
Fresh Reporters  - Ejito Otarigbo, an identified Delta man, has today 11th of June, 2022 been hailed as an hero over risking his life just to safeguard lives and properties.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Brave Man Averts Calamity, Drives Burning Truck Out of Residential Area A Delta man, Ejiro Otarigho, has been hailed for driving his burning truck away from a residential area and to a safe place on Friday. The Punch:
Brave Man Averts Calamity, Drives Burning Truck Out of Residential Area A Delta man, Ejiro Otarigho, has been hailed for driving his burning truck away from a residential area and to a safe place on Friday.
Man Drives Burning Truck Out Of Community To Save Lives (Video) News Break:
Man Drives Burning Truck Out Of Community To Save Lives (Video)
Man drives burning truck from residential area to safe environment (Videos) First Reports:
Man drives burning truck from residential area to safe environment (Videos)
Truck driver hailed a hero as he risks his life to drive a burning truck out of a residential area (video) Correct Kid:
Truck driver hailed a hero as he risks his life to drive a burning truck out of a residential area (video)


   More Picks
1 I cheated death 4 times during my 41-days travel, says London-Lagos biker - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
2 Nigerians'll soon hear from us on extension of voter registration - INEC - The Punch, 24 hours ago
3 Gov. Umahi berates South East APC delegates for shunning Igbo presidential aspirants — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 17 hours ago
4 Punch: Abducted Ebonyi government house photographer regains freedom after payment of N300,000 ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Police exhume corpse of Hussaini Takuma killed by herdsmen - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
6 You’re Obama of Africa, supporters tell Osinbajo - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
7 Minimum Wage: NLC urges FG to compel debtor-states to pay - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
8 Falz, Mr Macaroni, Toyin Abraham and other stars thrill Nigerians at the Youth Vote Count Mega Concert 2.0 in Lagos - Legit, 22 hours ago
9 PAP deploys 400 ex-agitators to farms in Niger Delta - The Nation, 24 hours ago
10 APC Primaries: Sanwo-Olu Lauds Buhari For Ensuring Free, Fair Election - Independent, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info