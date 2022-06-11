Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NLC expresses worry over Zamfara, Cross River, Abia, Taraba’s refusal to implement N30,000 minimum wage
News photo Daily Post  - The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has lamented the alleged refusal of Taraba, Zamfara, Cross River and Abia states to implement the approved national minimum wage of N30,000. This was lucidly demonstrated today at the ongoing 110 Session of the ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Four governors not paying minimum wage - NLC - P.M. News PM News:
Four governors not paying minimum wage - NLC - P.M. News
NLC expresses worry over Zamfara, Cross River, Abia, Taraba’s refusal to implement N30,000 minimum wage News Breakers:
NLC expresses worry over Zamfara, Cross River, Abia, Taraba’s refusal to implement N30,000 minimum wage
NLC bemoans refusal of some states to pay N30,000 minimum wage Within Nigeria:
NLC bemoans refusal of some states to pay N30,000 minimum wage
NLC bemoans refusal of some states to pay N30,000 minimum wage Tunde Ednut:
NLC bemoans refusal of some states to pay N30,000 minimum wage


   More Picks
1 University Students Lament as ASUU Strike Continues - NPO Reports, 23 hours ago
2 “My wife and I struggled to have a child and we lost twins in the process” Banky W eulogises Adesua Etomi - Kemi Filani Blog, 24 hours ago
3 Punch: Abducted Ebonyi government house photographer regains freedom after payment of N300,000 ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 Soludo demolishes building used as kidnappers hideout, as security arrests more suspects - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 Burna Boy’s police escort shoots two at Lagos club - The Punch, 13 hours ago
6 2023: Muslim/Muslim ticket, hard choice Nigerians may live with, APC NWC member replies CAN - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
7 Nollywood is controlled by women: Mary Njoku says after lawyer disrespected her - Legit, 16 hours ago
8 Buhari Promised To ‘Anoint’ Presidential Aspirant But Declined When We Took Tinubu, Four Other Names To Him – Governor El-Rufai - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
9 Continuous Voters Registration: INEC releases additional enrollment machines to South-East States, Kano, Lagos - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
10 Falz, Mr Macaroni, Toyin Abraham and other stars thrill Nigerians at the Youth Vote Count Mega Concert 2.0 in Lagos - Legit, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info