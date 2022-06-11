Olatoye Makes History, Wins Hammer Gold At 22nd African Athletics Championship

The 25 year old threw the gold winning mark on her third ... Complete Sports - Oyesade Olatoye made history Saturday at the 22nd African Athletics Championship in Port Louis, Mauritius when she became the first Nigerian woman to win the gold medal in the hammer throw.The 25 year old threw the gold winning mark on her third ...



News Credibility Score: 99%