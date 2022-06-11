Post News
Punch: Abducted Ebonyi government house photographer regains freedom after payment of N300,000 ransom
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A photographer who works at Ebonyi State Government House in Abakaliki has been released after being abducted in Abia state.
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Abducted Ebonyi photographer regains freedom after payment of N300,000 ransom
Channels Television:
Kidnapped Ebonyi Govt House Cameraman Regains Freedom
The Street Journal:
Abducted Ebonyi govt house photographer regains freedom
The Eagle Online:
Abducted Ebonyi photographer regains freedom after payment of N300,000 ransom
Pulse Nigeria:
Ebonyi govt house photographer regains freedom after 3 days in kidnappers’ den
PM News:
Ebonyi Govt. House photographer regains freedom - P.M. News
Prompt News:
Ebonyi Govt. House photographer regains freedom after 3 days in kidnappers’ den
News Breakers:
Ebonyi Gov’t House Photographer Kidnapped By Gunmen Regains Freedom
Tori News:
Abducted Ebonyi Photographer Regains Freedom After Payment Of N300,000 Ransom
