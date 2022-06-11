Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


After my 7-day ultimatum, Killers of Owo Catholic church worshippers have all been found – Oyedepo claims
News photo Within Nigeria  - Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church has claimed that the gunmen who attacked and killed over 40 worshippers of St. Francis Catholic Church Owo in

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

After my 7-day ultimatum, killers of Owo Catholic church worshippers have all been found - Oyedepo Daily Post:
After my 7-day ultimatum, killers of Owo Catholic church worshippers have all been found - Oyedepo
Bishop Oyedepo claims killers of Owo Catholic church worshippers have all been found Republican Nigeria:
Bishop Oyedepo claims killers of Owo Catholic church worshippers have all been found
After my 7-day ultimatum, killers of Owo Catholic Church worshippers have all been found- Oyedepo Nigeria Breaking News:
After my 7-day ultimatum, killers of Owo Catholic Church worshippers have all been found- Oyedepo


   More Picks
1 Presidential primaries: South-East governors real Igbo enemies – Ohanaeze - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Nigerians'll soon hear from us on extension of voter registration - INEC - The Punch, 18 hours ago
3 Borno: 55 scrap metal collectors killed in 3 weeks – Police - Daily Trust, 18 hours ago
4 Punch: Abducted Ebonyi government house photographer regains freedom after payment of N300,000 ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Gunmen abduct 15 youths in Imo community, storm monarch's palace - The Punch, 19 hours ago
6 Yul Edochie's daughter Danielle begs not to be tagged to issues related to him - Legit, 19 hours ago
7 Police exhume corpse of Hussaini Takuma killed by herdsmen - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
8 Burna Boy’s police escort shoots two at Lagos club - The Punch, 16 hours ago
9 Falz, Mr Macaroni, Toyin Abraham and other stars thrill Nigerians at the Youth Vote Count Mega Concert 2.0 in Lagos - Legit, 16 hours ago
10 Vital and reassuring lessons of June 12, 1993 election to Nigeria today – Tinubu - The News, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info