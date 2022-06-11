Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


11 Kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna Train Passengers Regain Freedom
News photo The Trent  - After intense negotiations between the Nigerian government and terrorists, 11 passengers kidnapped from the Abuja-Kaduna train have been released.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kaduna-Abuja train attack: 11 abducted victims regain freedom The Guardian:
Kaduna-Abuja train attack: 11 abducted victims regain freedom
11 Kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna Train Passengers Regain Freedom News Breakers:
11 Kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna Train Passengers Regain Freedom
Kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna Train Passengers Regain Freedom Naija News:
Kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna Train Passengers Regain Freedom


   More Picks
1 EFCC Declares Christ Embassy Pastor Miebi Bribena, Wife Wanted For ‘N2bn Fraud’ | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 1 day ago
2 Punch: Abducted Ebonyi government house photographer regains freedom after payment of N300,000 ransom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Yul Edochie's daughter Danielle begs not to be tagged to issues related to him - Legit, 17 hours ago
4 Police exhume corpse of Hussaini Takuma killed by herdsmen - P.M. News - PM News, 15 hours ago
5 Labour Party asks Buhari to take action against alleged attack on Igbo voters in Lagos - Daily Post, 1 day ago
6 Soludo demolishes building used as kidnappers hideout, as security arrests more suspects - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 Burna Boy’s police escort shoots two at Lagos club - The Punch, 14 hours ago
8 Falz, Mr Macaroni, Toyin Abraham and other stars thrill Nigerians at the Youth Vote Count Mega Concert 2.0 in Lagos - Legit, 15 hours ago
9 2023: Muslim/Muslim ticket, hard choice Nigerians may live with, APC NWC member replies CAN - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
10 Nollywood is controlled by women: Mary Njoku says after lawyer disrespected her - Legit, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info